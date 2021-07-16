Donald Trump Is Struggling To Sell Tickets For Upcoming Speaking Tour, Report Says

In June, former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced a joint speaking tour, with the former promising "fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends."

Tickets for the events went on sale on June 14 and the tour will include stops in cities such as Orlando, Houston and Dallas.

According to a new report, however, Trump and O’Reilly are struggling to sell tickets, most of which are priced between $100 and $300.

Here's what ticketing officials and other people familiar with the situation had to say.