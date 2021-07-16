Trending Stories
Donald Trump Is Struggling To Sell Tickets For Upcoming Speaking Tour, Report Says

Former President Donald Trump holds a press conference.
Shutterstock | 270483732
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

In June, former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly announced a joint speaking tour, with the former promising "fun, fun, fun for everyone who attends."

Tickets for the events went on sale on June 14 and the tour will include stops in cities such as Orlando, Houston and Dallas.

According to a new report, however, Trump and O’Reilly are struggling to sell tickets, most of which are priced between $100 and $300.

Here's what ticketing officials and other people familiar with the situation had to say.

Orlando

In Orlando, Florida, where Trump and O’Reilly are scheduled to host an event at the 20,000-seat Amway Center, sales are not going well, according to an arena official.

"There’s still a lot of tickets open. We have concerts that are doing a lot better than this," the person told Politico.

In comparison, a majority of seats for an upcoming Kane Brown concert have already been sold. Similarly, a Bad Bunny concert that is scheduled to be held in March 2022 recently sold out in two days.

Dallas, Houston

In Dallas, Texas, the two men are hosting an event at the 20,000-seat American Airlines Center, home to the NHL’s Dallas Stars and NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

They are struggling to sell tickets, according to a stadium employee.

In Houston, Texas, Trump and O’Reilly are having a hard time selling tickets for their event at the 19,000-seat Toyota Center, home to the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

Around 65 percent of seats at the arena remain unsold, an arena official with access to ticket sales information told Politico.

Trump, O’Reilly Insist Sales Are Going Great

Former President Donald Trump and former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly attend an event together.
Gettyimages | Jim McIsaac

Both Trump and O’Reilly strongly denied Politico's reporting.

"The History Tour has already sold over $5 million of tickets, and the excitement and enthusiasm is unlike anything we’ve seen before. Come December, the sold out shows will be a memorable night for all," Trump spokesperson Liz Harrington said.

"Marketing will start in about a week. Nobody has sold tickets this fast at this price, and VIPs are sold out at 3 of the 4 venues," O’Reilly said, describing the outlet's claims as "false" and "totally ridiculous."

Trump Is 'Obsessed' With Crowd Sizes

Trump is said to be "obsessed" with crowd sizes.

During the 2020 presidential election, for instance, he repeatedly mocked his then-opponent Joe Biden and his surrogates for holding poorly-attended rallies.

As Vox reported, Trump has been obsessed with crowd sizes for a very long time. The obsession apparently started the day he was sworn into office, when photos and video footage of his inauguration surfaced.

According to the outlet, the former president views large crowd sizes as evidence of his popularity, because polling shows he remains unpopular.

