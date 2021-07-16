Donald Trump Slams 'Known Nut Job' Nancy Pelosi, Says Whole World Is Laughing At America

In a statement released Thursday evening, former President Donald Trump ripped into Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

In the final days of Trump's presidency, Pelosi -- who is a Democrat -- reportedly feared he would use nuclear weapons to stay in the White House and block Democrat Joe Biden from assuming the office of the president.

Trump said in his statement -- which was released via donaldjtrump.com -- that he never intended to use nuclear weapons, slamming Pelosi for allegedly suggesting he considered the option.