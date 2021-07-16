Cottagecore Is The Latest Lifestyle Trend — But What Exactly Is it?

The cottagecore trend has been booming all over social media during the COVID-19 pandemic and global lockdown, but what exactly is it all about? The typical imagery associated with this "budding aesthetic movement," as it's been labeled by The New York Times, usually depicts nostalgic countryside scenes and women in prairie dresses.

But cottagecore is more than just an aesthetic; it's a lifestyle focused on reconnecting to nature and bringing a sense of simplicity into a chaotic world.

"Cottagecore is less about being the new thing to do and more about going back in time, simplifying things, and revisiting your roots," explains Healthline. "Think of cottagecore as a combination of forest bathing, the game Animal Crossing, and Taylor Swift’s Folklore album, plus a little Henry David Thoreau for good measure."

