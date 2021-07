After telling her co-stars how "f-cking horrible" she felt about her breakup, Jayne said the "things that are being said are just wrong."

"People are believing [the allegations] and they're everywhere and it's terrible. I'm here, by myself, and what's being said, I mean, it's insane that my divorce is a sham. But nobody cares about the facts," Jayne explained, according to a report from People on July 14.

Jayne further denied the allegations against her and Thomas, saying that she "wouldn't f-cking know" how to hide his assets if she wanted to.