Netflix Shows Everyone Is Obsessed With Right Now

Are you looking to "Netflix and chill" this summer? If so, you've come to the right place.

As new streaming services continue to be launched, Netflix has remained at the top of their game by providing their subscribers with tons of great movies and television series. And, in a new report, Refinery 29 has provided readers with a list of their "Top 10 Netflix Shows & Movies."

10). Fear Street Part One: 1994: If you're in the mood for something that will keep you on the edge of your seat, check out this teen slasher film that follows the dark secrets of Shadyside.