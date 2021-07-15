Trending Stories
4 Skincare Tips You Should Always Follow

Woman wearing a towel applies lotion to her shoulder.
Shutterstock | 156673
Lifestyle
Alexandra Lozovschi

If you're like most people, you probably have your facial skincare routine down pat. There's plenty of advice out there about how to keep your complexion looking flawless day and night, but what about the rest of your body?

Although it often takes a backseat to the care and pampering you give to your face, the skin on your body also requires attention, especially if you want to prevent the signs of aging, notes Social lifestyle magazine.

Scroll through for the most important skincare tips for the body you should always be practicing.

1. Cleanse Regularly, But Not Too Often

Woman posing in a bathtub filled with flowers.
Unsplash | Hanna Postova

It's common sense that regularly cleansing your skin will keep it looking supple and glowing -- as long as you don't overdo it. While it's true that a good shower or a nice, relaxing bath will get rid of the dead skin cells, sweat, and old lotion that your skin accumulates over the course of a day or two, excessive cleaning will do more harm than good.

"Hot water and long showers or baths remove oils from your skin," states the Mayo Clinic, advising that you don't cleanse your skin too often and that you stay away from strong soaps.

Mild cleansers are the way to go since they won't strip your skin of oils. As for bath and shower frequency, use your best judgment and take into consideration external factors, such as your environment, and how active you are.

2. Exfoliate Your Elbows, Knees & Feet

Woman uses brush on her leg.
Shutterstock | 177525376

To keep your skin looking young and soft, exfoliate the rough areas of your body, such as your elbows, knees, and foot calluses, once or twice a week.

There are a variety of products that can help remove the dead cells on the top layer of your skin — what exfoliation essentially means. You can choose between granular exfoliators, such as sugar, salt, bits of walnut shells (even used coffee grinds will do), or chemical ones, like alpha and beta hydroxy acids.

If you're unsure which route to go, Elle has compiled a list of exfoliating scrubs for you to try out. Exfoliation tools, such as a pumice stone or a loofah, are also recommended.

3. Moisturize Daily

Woman applies moisturizer on her shoulder.
Shutterstock | 156673

Hydration is vital for healthy skin, and it comes both from the inside and outside. Aside from drinking plenty of water, experts recommend that you moisturize daily to keep your skin hydrated, smooth, and silky.

"Moisturizer doesn't just add water back into your skin, it also traps in the water you already have to plump it up and protect it," Mona Gohara, a board-certified dermatologist at Yale University, tells Allure.

Choosing a good moisturizer largely depends on your skin type and what you're comfortable with — a lightweight lotion that will soak in quickly or a luscious, heavy cream that will provide hydration for hours.

Whatever you end up choosing, you should ideally apply moisturizer immediately after showering, while your skin is still wet. That way, the moisture will better seal in.

4. Wear Sunscreen

Young woman in T-shirt rubs sunscreen on her arm.
Shutterstock | 694993

Sun protection is perhaps the most important skincare tip you should never ignore. The best way to look after your skin is to wear sunscreen every time you step out of the house.

"A lifetime of sun exposure can cause wrinkles, age spots, and other skin problems — as well as increase the risk of skin cancer," notes the Mayo Clinic.

Make sure you use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 15. It's also very important to reapply sunscreen throughout the day.

To further protect your skin from the sun, wear long sleeves and pants and don't leave the house without a wide-brim sunhat. The Mayo Clinic also advises that you should "consider laundry additives, which give clothing an additional layer of ultraviolet protection for a certain number of washings," or buy "special sun-protective clothing — which is specifically designed to block ultraviolet rays."

