Joe Biden's Administration Is Allegedly Helping Facebook Flag 'Problematic' Content

During a press conference on Thursday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed that Joe Biden's administration has been working with Facebook to flag "problematic" content.

"We are in regular touch with the social media platforms," she said, per Voice of America's Steve Herman via Twitter.

"We're flagging problematic posts for Facebook."

The remarks were specifically referring to purported misinformation about coronavirus.

Psaki cited Facebook and claimed that there are 12 people creating about 65 percent of the anti-vaccine content on the platform.