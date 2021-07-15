Trending Stories
Demi Lovato Celebrates Confidence With Naked Bath Snap

Demi Lovato smiles from a pool
DemiLovato/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Demi Lovato is today celebrating feeling "beautiful" and accepting themselves "how" they are. The 28-year-old superstar singer, known for past eating disorder battles and this year coming out as non-binary, made their Thursday Instagram update a raw and real one, also ditching the cosmetics and the clothes for a stunning bath photo, one the former Disney star accompanied with a very real caption. Demi, followed by 110 million, posted fresh-faced and gorgeous amid bubbles, with their message resonating with fans.

Admits 'Vulnerable'

Demi Lovato sweats and bodysuit selfie
DemiLovato/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Demi, who has been hospitalized for their destructive addictions and, in 2018, made global headlines for a near-fatal drug overdose, posted in what continues to be a journey of self-acceptance.

The photo showed the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer cocking their head while shot close up and in a bubbly self-care tub moment. Demi was wet-haired, showing their freckles, and blowing fans away without the bronzer, also revealing they felt "sexiest in the bathtub" - without the warpaint.

See The Photo Below

Lovato added: "W no makeup, no extensions, no lashes.. naked. Just me in my purest form."

"I don’t always feel comfortable in my skin/body so I’m beyond grateful that in these moments, when I’m most vulnerable I can feel beautiful & accept myself as is. 💞🙏🏼"

"You're so beautiful," a fan quickly replied. Another told the star they were "proud of you," adding: "You're amazing, beautiful inside and out and inspiring in so many ways. Love you beyond words." See more photos after the snap.

Scroll For More Photos

Demi Lovato glasses selfie
DemiLovato/Instagram

Demi, who has made headlines for backing other celebrities amid body-shaming storms - fans likely remember them wading into singer BeBe Rexha's "tubby" shaming - has revealed that they're still under the care of a dietician. Speaking on model Ashley Graham's Pretty Big Deal podcast in 2020, the Fabletics partner revealed:

"When I look in the mirror and I start to have a negative thought, I don't stop and say, 'No, you're beautiful, you're gorgeous, I love you, you're perfect the way you are.' Because I don't believe that." More photos below.

Freedom Without The Scale

Lovato, a bulimia survivor who has also battled with restrictive eating, admitted that they don't know how much they weigh. For Demi, ditching the scale was the best move ever.

"I finally feel like I have freedom from it because I literally don't know my weight," they said. "And it's the most free that I've ever felt in my whole life." The feature did, however, see the singer admit that negative thoughts haven't vanished. "I would love to be in a place where I can say I'm super confident in my body," they concluded. "But the reality is, I'm not."

