Demi Lovato Celebrates Confidence With Naked Bath Snap

Demi Lovato is today celebrating feeling "beautiful" and accepting themselves "how" they are. The 28-year-old superstar singer, known for past eating disorder battles and this year coming out as non-binary, made their Thursday Instagram update a raw and real one, also ditching the cosmetics and the clothes for a stunning bath photo, one the former Disney star accompanied with a very real caption. Demi, followed by 110 million, posted fresh-faced and gorgeous amid bubbles, with their message resonating with fans.