Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Spandex For Big Ball Run

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic This Summer

Celebrities

REPORT: Ramona Singer Pulls Out Of 'RHONY' Reunion Amid Firing Rumors

'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe's Fiancé Jason Tartick Defends Her Against Online Trolls

Jason Tartick wears a black shirt next to Kaitlyn Bristowe in a hat.
Gettyimages | JC Olivera
Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Kaitlyn Bristowe's fiance, Jason Tartick, came to her defense on Thursday, July 15, after the former Bachelorette was targeted by online trolls.

During an appearance on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, via E! News, Tartick, who appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, which starred Becca Kufrin, in 2018, opened up about the negative remarks Bristowe is often faced with on social media in regard to the way she looks.

"I don't know why people think it's OK to say the sh-t they do on Twitter," Tartick admitted.

Jason Tartick Slams Comments About Kaitlyn Bristowe's Appearance As 'Grotesque'

Kaitlyn Bristowe wears a metallic romper and Jason Tartick wears a black shirt and pants.
Gettyimages | Frazer Harrison

According to Tartick, he thinks it is downright despicable that people online take it upon themselves to not only critique people they don't know, but take aim at things that are out of their control, such as their looks.

"There's so many things in this world we can control, and there's so many things we can't control. Our looks and things like that are most of the things we can't control. And the way that people make comments, nasty comments, about people's appearances—and obviously, specifically, I'm referring to Kaitlyn—it's grotesque. It's a joke," he fumed.

Jason Tartick Calls Out Double Standards With 'Bachelor' Nation

Jason Tartick wears black as Kaitlyn Bristowe wears a long-sleeved lace dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

Tartick went on to say that while Bristowe may have a bigger platform now that she's hosting The Bachelorette, former host Chris Harrison was never subjected to such cruelty.

"I don't see why people have to do that. And the other thing is, the fact that it's usually women putting other women down is just insane. When Chris Harrison was up there, were people talking about Chris Harrison's looks? Or when a guy's up there?" he wondered, calling out the clear double standards for men and women.

Jason Tartick Wants The Bullying To Stop

Kaitlyn Bristowe wears white pants and a black hat next to Jason Tartick.
Gettyimages | Joshua Blanchard

Bristowe, who was contestant on the nineteenth season of The Bachelor before moving on to her own season of The Bachelorette, season 11, became engaged to Tartick in May after two years of dating. And, according to Tartick, they've discussed the matter of online bullying on a number of occasions.

"People see it, people hear it and they feel it, and whether they show it or not, it's gotta end," Tartick stated, also noting that he and Bristowe are appreciative for the opportunities they've had, despite the challenges they've faced.

Kaitlyn Bristowe Has Spoken Out As Well

Kaitlyn Bristowe wears a black crop top and matching choker.
Gettyimages | Jason Kempin

Tartick went on to say that while his and Bristowe's Bachelor nation fame has come with plenty of positives, that doesn't mean it is okay for people to take aim at his fiancee's looks, or to age-shame her.

"With the bad comes good, but when you see some of the bad, and you're just like, 'Oh, she's aged'—well, yeah, we all f-cking age," he said.

Meanwhile, in a Twitter post last month, Bristowe responded to a social media user who commented on her "different" look by pointing out that six years have passed since she starred on The Bachelorette.

Latest Headlines

Documents Suggest Vladimir Putin Ordered Plot To Help Donald Trump In 2016

July 15, 2021

Joe Biden's Administration Is Allegedly Helping Facebook Flag 'Problematic' Content

July 15, 2021

No Workout Motivation? These 4 Tips Will Keep You Sweating

July 15, 2021

Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Underwear During Home 'Disaster'

July 15, 2021

Demi Lovato Celebrates Confidence With Naked Bath Snap

July 15, 2021

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Sister Says #FreeBritney

July 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.