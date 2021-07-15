'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe's Fiancé Jason Tartick Defends Her Against Online Trolls

Kaitlyn Bristowe's fiance, Jason Tartick, came to her defense on Thursday, July 15, after the former Bachelorette was targeted by online trolls.

During an appearance on the Click Bait With Bachelor Nation podcast, via E! News, Tartick, who appeared on the 14th season of The Bachelorette, which starred Becca Kufrin, in 2018, opened up about the negative remarks Bristowe is often faced with on social media in regard to the way she looks.

"I don't know why people think it's OK to say the sh-t they do on Twitter," Tartick admitted.