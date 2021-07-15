Documents Suggest Vladimir Putin Ordered Plot To Help Donald Trump In 2016

A new report from The Guardian spotlights leaked Kremlin documents that allegedly suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a covert operation that intended to support Donald Trump in the 2016 election.

"The key meeting took place on 22 January 2016, the papers suggest, with the Russian president, his spy chiefs and senior ministers all present," The Guardian reported.

According to the documents, Russia's three spy agencies were tasked with finding out methods of supporting Trump, who ultimately went on to defeat Hillary Clinton.