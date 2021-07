One sure thing to keep you motivated is treating yourself to a real reward post-workout. According to Daily Burn, awarding yourself a small prize for the effort you put in is a "scientifically proven way" to boost motivation.

It can be something as simple as enjoying a smoothie or watching an episode or your favorite series. The trick is to train your brain to associate exercising with a tangible benefit, explains the media outlet, citing journalist Charles Duhigg, author of The Power of Habit: Why We Do What We Do in Life and Business.

“An extrinsic reward is so powerful because your brain can latch on to it and make the link that the behavior is worthwhile,” details Duhigg. “It increases the odds the routine becomes a habit.”

The beauty of it is that it's a temporary fix since you won't be needing external motivation anymore once your brain begins associating working out with the release of endorphins, the feel-good chemicals produced by the body to relieve stress and pain.