Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Underwear During Home 'Disaster'

Nastia Liukin smiles close up
Gettyimages | Neilson Barnard
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is flaunting her famous figure in a super-stylish bralette while jokingly referencing a bit of a home "disaster." The 31-year-old former athlete, excitedly packing her bags for the Tokyo Olympics this week, snuck in quick stories for her 1 million Instagram followers last night, posting from her Dallas, TX home and with the usually-pristine interiors not quite what they usually are. Nastia, who is a Pottery Barn partner, showed the reality of life when you're packing to travel halfway across the world.

Last-Minute Selfie Before Tokyo

Nastia Liukin in a gym wearing workout gear
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Liukin, who retired aged just 22 back in 2012, is headed to Tokyo as part of her continued high-profile gymnastics status - the 2008 all-around champion also makes annual headlines for the Nastia Cup, now in its 12th year.

The selfie showed Nastia in her wood-floored living room, swinging a hip, and flaunting her cheese-grater abs while in knitted and earth-toned sweatpants, plus a cupped and wired bralette in olive. Nastia also wore fluffy smiley slippers seemingly shouting out Justin Bieber's Drew House brand.

See The Selfie Below

With her bombshell blonde hair down and taking in bric-a-brac behind her - this not limited to a laptop, plenty of possessions, plus suitcases - the Volition partner told her followers:

"Please disregard the disaster actually happening behind me," then thanking hair extension brand Tatum Hand Ties Dallas. Nastia followed her stories with video footage of her enviable fashionista closet as she tagged her stylist, with stories just prior to the selfie seeing the blonde mention she was going through "Tokyo fittings."

Scroll For More Photos

Nastia Liukin home selfie in sweats
NastiaLiukin/Instagram

Nastia has been gearing up for Tokyo, and in style. Earlier this week, the gymnast posed draped in a U.S. flag while posing in Daisy Dukes and from beach sands. She told fans:

"As I get ready to head to Tokyo in just a few days (!!!) it’s hard to contain my excitement. On the heels of a year like no other, these Olympic Games will be one to remember forever," adding that "hard work, dedication, and lots of support got me there" as she referenced her own Olympian status. More photos below.

Her 'Greatest Passion'

Liukin, raised by two Olympic gymnast parents and moving to the U.S. as a child from her Russian birthplace, then referenced her father. "My greatest passion has always been gymnastics—and my biggest dream since I was a little girl was to become an Olympic Gold Medalist just like my dad," she wrote.

Since retiring, Nastia has branched into business via her Volition skincare partnership. She's also just dropped a tri-color APL footwear collab, one that comes amid her many influencer gigs.

