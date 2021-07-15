Gymnast Nastia Liukin Rocks Underwear During Home 'Disaster'

Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin is flaunting her famous figure in a super-stylish bralette while jokingly referencing a bit of a home "disaster." The 31-year-old former athlete, excitedly packing her bags for the Tokyo Olympics this week, snuck in quick stories for her 1 million Instagram followers last night, posting from her Dallas, TX home and with the usually-pristine interiors not quite what they usually are. Nastia, who is a Pottery Barn partner, showed the reality of life when you're packing to travel halfway across the world.