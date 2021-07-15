Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Spandex For Big Ball Run

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

Celebrities

REPORT: Ramona Singer Pulls Out Of 'RHONY' Reunion Amid Firing Rumors

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Gold Bikini With Exciting Announcement

NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic This Summer

Ben Simmons trying to score against Clint Capela
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

The Chicago Bulls are one of the aspiring contenders that need to make major upgrades on their roster in the 2021 offseason. The Bulls may have successfully acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline, but they obviously still need more star power around Zach LaVine to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

One of the most intriguing offseason trade targets for the Bulls is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadephia 76ers.

Bulls Create Own 'Big Three'

Zach LaVine trying to block Ben Simmons
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

In a recent article, Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report created a list of trade ideas that every NBA team that is not in the 2021 NBA Finals could make this summer. For the Sixers, it's the hypothetical blockbuster trade that would allow them to form a "Big Three" of Simmons, LaVine, and Vucevic in the 2021 offseason.

Simmons would be a realistic trade target for the Bulls. Since suffering a second-round exit in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, multiple signs are pointing out that Simmons and the Sixers would be heading into different directions. As of now, the Sixers have already started listening to trade offers from teams that want to add Simmons to their roster.

Potential Trade Package To Acquire Ben Simmons

Lauri Markkanen shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

In the proposed trade scenario by Buckley, the Bulls would be offering a package that includes Lauri Markkanen, Coby White, Tomas Satoransky, and a top-three protected 2025 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons. Before they could push through with the trade, the Bulls would first need to convince Markkanen to agree to a sign-and-trade deal to Philadelphia.

Though they wouldn't be getting another All-Star in return, Buckley believes that the potential deal is still worth exploring for the Sixers.

"Markkanen is a sweet-shooting 7-footer who has shown an ability to score in bunches, and White would answer Philly's call for an off-the-dribble perimeter scorer," Buckley wrote. "Throw in Tomas Satoransky as a ball-moving glue guy and a future first to spend in a separate swap, and the Sixers could bite."

Bulls Upgrade Starting PG Spot

Ben Simmons making plays for the Sixers
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons would still be a great addition to the Bulls. His arrival in Windy City would allow them to upgrade their starting point guard position and significantly improve their performance on both ends of the floor. Simmons would give the Bulls a very reliable third-scoring option behind LaVine and Vucevic, as well as an incredible passer, rebounder, and defender.

This season, the 24-year-old point guard averaged 14.3 points, 7.2 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting 55.7 percent from the field, per ESPN.

Proposed Trade May Convince Zach LaVine To Sign Extension

The successful acquisition of Simmons may also influence LaVine's decision in the 2021 offseason. LaVine would be eligible to sign a massive contract extension with the Bulls after the 2020-21 NBA season. However, after suffering another disappointing year, some people think that the All-Star shooting guard could choose to test the free agency market in the summer of 2022.

Adding Simmons to their roster would help the Bulls convince LaVine to stay and ink a new deal with the team this summer.

Latest Headlines

Britney Spears Cartwheels In Shorts With #FreeBritney Statement

July 15, 2021

Jessie James Decker Cries Over Bullying Weight Comments

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Search For 'Potential Pathways' To Reacquire Lonzo Ball In 2021 Free Agency

July 15, 2021

James Franco's Appearance Sparks Concern Amix Sex Scandal

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Cavs For Sexton, Nance Jr, Prince & Draft Picks

July 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.