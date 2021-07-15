NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic This Summer

The Chicago Bulls are one of the aspiring contenders that need to make major upgrades on their roster in the 2021 offseason. The Bulls may have successfully acquired All-Star center Nikola Vucevic before the 2021 trade deadline, but they obviously still need more star power around Zach LaVine to have a realistic chance of fully dominating the Eastern Conference and contending for the NBA championship title.

One of the most intriguing offseason trade targets for the Bulls is All-Star point guard Ben Simmons of the Philadephia 76ers.