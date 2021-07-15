NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is currently one of the most intriguing names on the rumor mill. The Trail Blazers have already said that they have no intention of trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, if they fail to surround him with quality players that could help him legitimately contend for the NBA championship title next year, most people are expecting Lillard to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and an additional star power are expected to do everything they can to get Lillard out of Portland.