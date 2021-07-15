Trending Stories
NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

Damian Lillard doing a funny pose in front of the camera
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox
Basketball
JB Baruelo

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard is currently one of the most intriguing names on the rumor mill. The Trail Blazers have already said that they have no intention of trading Lillard and undergoing a full-scale rebuild. However, if they fail to surround him with quality players that could help him legitimately contend for the NBA championship title next year, most people are expecting Lillard to demand a trade from the Trail Blazers this summer.

Once he becomes officially available on the trading block, several teams that are in dire need of a backcourt boost and an additional star power are expected to do everything they can to get Lillard out of Portland.

Proposed Three-Team Trade Sends Damian Lillard To Golden State

Stephen Curry teasing Damian Lillard during the game
Gettyimages | Ezra Shaw

One of the top favorite trade destinations for Lillard this summer is the Golden State Warriors. In a recent article, Nathan Beighle of Fansided's Blue Man Hoop came up with a hypothetical three-team blockbuster deal that would enable the Warriors to acquire Lillard in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Warriors would get Lillard, the Trail Blazers would receive Pascal Siakam, the No. 4 and No. 14 picks in the 2021 NBA Draft, and Golden State's 2022 first-round pick, while the Raptors would receive James Wiseman, Andrew Wiggins, and the No. 7 pick.

Warriors Go All-In For Damian Lillard

Damian Lillard saying it's Dame Time
Gettyimages | Kevin C. Cox

Giving up Wiseman, Wiggins, and three first-round picks would be a tough decision for the Warriors. However, the Warriors must be aware that it is the price that they should be willing to pay in order to obtain a player of Lillard's caliber. The successful acquisition of Lillard this summer would fulfill the Warriors' dream of adding a fourth superstar that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their throne and revive their dynasty in the 2021-22 NBA season.

Damian Lillard Could Make Warriors' Offense Unstoppable

Damian Lillard shooting the ball from the perimeter
Gettyimages | Matthew Stockman

Lillard would be an incredible addition to the Warriors. It would still take time for Lillard to familiarize himself with Coach Steve Kerr's system but once he, Curry, Thompson, and Green mesh well and build good chemistry, the Warriors could be unstoppable on the offensive end of the floor.

Lillard would give the Warriors one of the league's best clutch scorers, as well as a great playmaker and an elite three-point shooter. This season, he averaged 28.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 7.5 assists while shooting 45.1 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Does The Trade Make Sense For The Raptors & The Trail Blazers?

Pascal Siakam driving into the basket
Gettyimages | Pool

If the proposed three-team blockbuster would push through this summer, it would also be beneficial for the Raptors and the Trail Blazers. The Raptors may be moving three spots down in the 2021 NBA Draft, but they would be getting two young and promising talents in Wiseman and Wiggins. Wiseman and Wiggins could join Fred VanVleet and OG Anunoby and form the core of the next title-contending team that the Raptors would try to build in the North.

Meanwhile, the suggested deal would make a lot of sense for the Trail Blazers if Lillard is no longer interested in continuing his role as the face of the franchise. Aside from acquiring precious draft assets, they would also be adding a former All-Star in Siakam, who could replace Lillard as the team's main guy.

