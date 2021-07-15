Trending Stories
Jessie James Decker Cries Over Bullying Weight Comments

Jessie James Decker close up
Gettyimages | Jason Davis
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Jessie James Decker this week filmed herself sobbing as she reacted to hateful and bullying comments about her weight. The 33-year-old country singer and reality star, full of confidence earlier this year after celebrating her new "boobies," portrayed a more sober tone on Tuesday as she took to Instagram in response to online comments she called "disgusting." Jessie addressed her 3.7 million followers after a Reddit thread saw users body-shaming her - the mom of three made her views perfectly clear.

Breaks Down After 'Disgusting' Comments

Jessie James Decker seated at a bar
JessieJamesDecker/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Jessie, who tends to make headlines for her super-fit workout body, admitted she had "gained weight, 100 percent." The Jessie & Eric alum, seen in selfie mode and in a simple white tee, wiped tears from her eyes as she confessed previously having been obsessed with her weight:

"I tried to stay a certain weight," she told fans as tears rolled down her cheeks, adding that "over the past year," she just wanted to let herself "live."

Responds To Body Shaming

The Kittenish founder, who has made headlines for dropping weight on the South Beach Diet - she fronts the weight-loss brand - added:

“So, I’ve always been pretty confident in myself and I’m not perfect. I’ve always fluctuated with my weight up and down, but I have to admit I’ve recently been sent apparently a Reddit page that rips me apart on a daily basis and they’re talking about how, apparently fat I’ve gotten, and how boxy and how terrible my body looks.”

Jessie James Decker flaunts muscles in the gym
JessieJamesDecker/Instagram

Decker, saying she was "shaking" because she couldn't "believe what I am reading," also seemed to bring herself down. Despite stating she's a strong woman, the blonde said it "does hurt my heart a little that people are ripping every little thing about me apart." She called the "bullying" not "ok."

Addressing her weight now, the star stated: "I work out and eat what I want, and I am 100% ten pounds heavier than what I used to be, truthfully. I used to weigh like 115 and I’m not anymore."

'I Eat What I Want'

Jessie has been topping Amazon best-seller lists with her Just Feed Me cookbook, even making headlines for wearing only high heels and a hat to promote her spaghetti.

"I eat what I want and I’m happy with that," she told fans. Earlier this year, Jessie made headlines for revealing a breast augmentation, one she introduced as having "treated" herself to "new boobies." She did state that cosmetic surgery isn't for everyone, but for this star, it's the best decision she's ever made.

