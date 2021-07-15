Jessie James Decker Cries Over Bullying Weight Comments

Jessie James Decker this week filmed herself sobbing as she reacted to hateful and bullying comments about her weight. The 33-year-old country singer and reality star, full of confidence earlier this year after celebrating her new "boobies," portrayed a more sober tone on Tuesday as she took to Instagram in response to online comments she called "disgusting." Jessie addressed her 3.7 million followers after a Reddit thread saw users body-shaming her - the mom of three made her views perfectly clear.