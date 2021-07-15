Jessie James Decker Cries Over Bullying Weight Comments

Scroll for photos. Jessie, who tends to make headlines for her super-fit workout body, admitted she had "gained weight, 100 percent." The Jessie & Eric alum, seen in selfie mode and in a simple white tee, wiped tears from her eyes as she confessed previously having been obsessed with her weight:

"I tried to stay a certain weight," she told fans as tears rolled down her cheeks, adding that "over the past year," she just wanted to let herself "live."