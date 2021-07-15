Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Sister Says #FreeBritney

All eyes are on Britney Spears and her family after the 39-year-old last night made history by finally saying #FreeBritney. The pop sensation, who is backed by the #FreeBritney army amid her 2008-commenced conservatorship, has made headlines galore since first addressing a Los Angeles court judge regarding her legal dramas on June 23 - while Britney did speak for a second time just yesterday, the "Toxic" singer had yet to employ the hashtag supporting her. She now has, and sister Jamie Lynn has broken her silence since.