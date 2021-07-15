Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Sister Says #FreeBritney

Scroll for the video last night shared with Britney's 31.4 million Instagram followers. The Grammy winner, fresh from saying she wants 69-year-old father Jamie Spears charged with "conservatorship abuse," posted a free-spirited and joyful video.

The mash-up footage, which showed Britney outdoors, opened with her trotting around on horseback, with fans then getting an impressive cartwheel display as Britney enjoyed a grassy bank by a pond. It was the caption that made front-page news, though as Spears first thanked her fans, then said: "#FreeBritney."