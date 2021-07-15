Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Spandex For Big Ball Run

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic This Summer

Celebrities

REPORT: Ramona Singer Pulls Out Of 'RHONY' Reunion Amid Firing Rumors

Jamie Lynn Spears Breaks Silence After Sister Says #FreeBritney

Jamie Lynn Spears close up
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram
Entertainment
Rebecca Cukier

All eyes are on Britney Spears and her family after the 39-year-old last night made history by finally saying #FreeBritney. The pop sensation, who is backed by the #FreeBritney army amid her 2008-commenced conservatorship, has made headlines galore since first addressing a Los Angeles court judge regarding her legal dramas on June 23 - while Britney did speak for a second time just yesterday, the "Toxic" singer had yet to employ the hashtag supporting her. She now has, and sister Jamie Lynn has broken her silence since.

Britney Delivers #FreeBritney Message

Britney Spears in shorts and shirt
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video last night shared with Britney's 31.4 million Instagram followers. The Grammy winner, fresh from saying she wants 69-year-old father Jamie Spears charged with "conservatorship abuse," posted a free-spirited and joyful video.

The mash-up footage, which showed Britney outdoors, opened with her trotting around on horseback, with fans then getting an impressive cartwheel display as Britney enjoyed a grassy bank by a pond. It was the caption that made front-page news, though as Spears first thanked her fans, then said: "#FreeBritney."

See The Video Below

Addressing her followers, the blonde opened: "Coming along, folks ... coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... You have no idea what it means to me be supported by such awesome fans !!!! God bless you all !!!!"

Saving the best until last, the star continued:"Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!! #FreeBritney." More photos after the video.

Jamie Lynn Breaks Silence

Jamie Lynn Spears sweater selfie
JamieLynnSpears/Instagram

While comments to Spears' post are topped by 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari, who wrote: "Internet is about to explode #freebritney," 30-year-old Jamie Lynn has not commented. The Sweet Magnolias actress did, however, share a cryptic quote for her 2.1 million Instagram followers.

Jamie Lynn, making headlines for backing her sister shortly after the June court drama, quoted Christopher Reeve, writing: "Once you choose hope, anything's possible." The former Nickelodeon star had, this month, been in the news for saying she and her daughters have received death threats after she publicly backed Britney.

Backing Sister Britney

Jamie Lynn clarified that she'd chosen to wait until Britney's 24-minute court appeal to address her sister's situation. Taking to Instagram, the Netflix star told her followers:

“Since the day I was born, I’ve only loved, adored, and supported my sister. I mean this is my freaking big sister, before any of this bullsh-t." The star also slammed suggestions that Britney has been funneling her money, with reports then emerging that she's the only member of Britney's family not on the singer's payroll. In fact, she even joked about her "broke -ss" while doing so.

Latest Headlines

Jennifer Lawrence's Polka-Dot Dress Is Summer Perfection

July 15, 2021

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Little Mermaid' With Underwater Swim

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic This Summer

July 15, 2021

Britney Spears Cartwheels In Shorts With #FreeBritney Statement

July 15, 2021

Jessie James Decker Cries Over Bullying Weight Comments

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

July 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.