Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Little Mermaid' With Underwater Swim

Kim Kardashian with a mic
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kim Kardashian has now clocked over 2.9 million likes for a bikini-clad underwater swim, one seeing the 40-year-old's own mother Kris Jenner call her "Our little mermaid!" Earlier this week, the reality star and makeup mogul dropped an unusual Instagram update, one shared with her 235 million followers and taking things underwater. Snapped swimming through a pool and enjoying a peaceful moment, the SKIMS founder sent out aquatic emoji vibes, also reminding fans of her sensational figure. Check it out below.

Kim Goes For A Swim

Kim Kardashian eating tacos in a bikini
KimKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. The Kardashians are making major swimwear headlines right now - in particular, 37-year-old Khloe Kardashian, whose recent bikini shower snap had exes Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom fighting in the comments section.

Bringing more peace, but definitely causing a stir, Kim shared a stunning and mermaid-like shot as she swam near the bottom of a swimming pool and while in a tiny bikini. Her long hair flowed behind her and she was snapped with closed eyes and a slight smile.

Keep Scrolling For The Snap

Using a funky wave emoji, the KKW Beauty founder opted out of a worded caption, but she got plenty of words back. "Fire," one fan replied. Another called the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star a "goddess."

The post comes as another major celebrity features on Kim's Instagram. Earlier this week, the mom of four revealed that supermodel Kate Moss is the new promotional face of her best-selling SKIMS brand. The 47-year-old Brit had been spotted hanging out with Kim during her recent travels in Rome, Italy. More after the snap.

Kate Moss Joins SKIMS

Kim Kardashian smiles in jeans
KimKardashian/Instagram

Kim has, up until now, refrained from employing celebrities to promote her clothing and shapewear line. On Wednesday, the star shared photos of Calvin Klein face Kate in black SKIMS underwear, telling fans:

"Introducing Kate Moss for @SKIMS. I first met @katemossagency in 2014 through Ricardo Tisci, and was instantly struck by her cheeky humor, authentic and classic beauty - we’ve been friends ever since!" Kim added: "She is THE fashion icon, defining a whole generation of style and I am honored to feature her as the new face of SKIMS this Summer!"

More photos below.

All Smiles Amid Divorce

Kim has since updated flaunting her tiny, 24-inch waist in matching SKIMS Cozy collection loungewear, yesterday posing in sweatpants and a crop top from her range. The star was all smiles during an indoor stretch - she continues to put on a brave front amid her divorce from 44-year-old "Ye" rapper Kanye West.

Kim and Kanye, who tied the knot in 2014 and share children North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, are over after seven years of marriage. For Kim, it'll be her third divorce.

