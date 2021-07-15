Britney Spears Cartwheels In Shorts With #FreeBritney Statement

Britney Spears is both impressing fans with her outdoor cartwheeling skills and making headlines for finally using the Free Britney hashtag. The 39-year-old pop icon, this week addressing a court judge for the second time in her high-profile conservatorship hearing, made her Wednesday night Instagram share free-spirited on the visual, but there was depth as the "Toxic" singer took to her caption.

Posting for her 31.4 million followers, the Grammy winner thanked fans for their support. She also included some horseback riding.