Britney Spears Cartwheels In Shorts With #FreeBritney Statement

Britney Spears close up
Getty
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is both impressing fans with her outdoor cartwheeling skills and making headlines for finally using the Free Britney hashtag. The 39-year-old pop icon, this week addressing a court judge for the second time in her high-profile conservatorship hearing, made her Wednesday night Instagram share free-spirited on the visual, but there was depth as the "Toxic" singer took to her caption.

Posting for her 31.4 million followers, the Grammy winner thanked fans for their support. She also included some horseback riding.

Says She's 'Coming Along'

Britney Spears smiles in crop top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the video. Britney has achieved a small win in her legal battles against 69-year-old dad Jamie Spears this week. She's been granted permission to hire her own lawyer, although the initial expression of misery related in the singer's June 23 court appeal remained as she yesterday told a judge she wants her father charged with "conservatorship abuse."

The video kicked off with Britney trotting around on horseback while outdoors. It then switched to a gymnastics display as the blonde freely delivered perfect cartwheels across grass and by a pond.

See The Video Below

Britney, whose followers employ a #FreeBritney in the majority of responses to her social media posts, has, up until now, refrained from using the hashtag. Taking to her caption, the star wrote:

"Coming along, folks ... coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today ... I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!! Thank you to my fans who are supporting me ... ," adding that "you have no idea what it means to me [sic] be supported by such awesome fans." More after the video.

Scroll For More Photos

Britney Spears outdoors in a top
BritneySpears/Instagram

Gushing to a fanbase that hasn't always been supportive, the mom of two concluded: " God bless you all !!!!! Pssss this is me celebrating by horseback riding and doing cartwheels today 🤸‍♂️🤷‍♀️🐎 !!!! #FreeBritney."

Topping comments is 27-year-old boyfriend Sam Asghari. "Internet is about to explode #freebritney," he wrote. A staggering 83,000+ likes were left to the personal trainer's reply. Fans, meanwhile, seemed taken aback. "Did she just say #FreeBritney," one asked, adding: "I can't rn WE LOVE YOU SO MUCH BRITNEY."

Wants Father Charged

Speaking to a judge yesterday as she stated having Jamie's conservator status removed - as a top "priority" - Britney said: "I'm here to press charges. I'm angry and I will go there."

"You're allowing my dad to ruin my life. I have to get rid of my dad and charge him with conservatorship abuse," she added.

Spears has been under her father's grip since 2008, when mental health issues saw him take over. He has full control over his daughter's estate, worth a reported $59 million.

