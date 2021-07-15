Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Spandex For Big Ball Run

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Basketball

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

Celebrities

REPORT: Ramona Singer Pulls Out Of 'RHONY' Reunion Amid Firing Rumors

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Gold Bikini With Exciting Announcement

Jennifer Lawrence's Polka-Dot Dress Is Summer Perfection

Jennifer Lawrence close up
Shutterstock | 3309233
Fashion
Rebecca Cukier

Jennifer Lawrence did not attend the Dior Fashion Show in Paris wearing matching sweats. The 30-year-old actress, whose style never falls short, proved effortlessly elegant as she rocked up to the iconic annual fashion event this year, kitted out head-to-toe in the brand whose fragrances she's long fronted. The Hunger Games star turned heads in the French capital as she donned a buttoned and belted polka-dot dress, one quickly making headlines as the blonde went old-school with an edgy shades finish.

Keeping It Glam

Jennifer Lawrence in long dress at an event
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Scroll for the photos. Lawrence, who has fronted Dior's Joy and Dior Addict fragrances alongside the luxury label's handbags, opted out of a leggy look, but the superstar actress managed to highlight her stunning figure as she rocked a white polka-dot dress with black accent detailing. The maxi number boasted a short-sleeved finish and "CD" logo belt, with Jennifer pairing her dress with pointed-toe and chic black court heels.

Wearing her hair down in beachy summer waves, Lawrence also sported a nude matte lip and minimal coverage foundation.

See The Photos Below

Dior, which has been fronted by the likes of actresses Natalie Portman and Mila Kunis and now has supermodel Bella Hadid as its Dior Beauty face, tapped J-Law back in 2018 as it launched its Joy scent. Speaking to Harper's Bazaar about joining the Dior family, Jennifer stated:

"Christian [Dior] created his first perfume [in 1947] to make women feel happy, so it’s really etched in Dior’s make-up,” adding: “I feel now is the perfect time to bring something joyous and happy, and help celebrate women.” More photos below.

No Instagram Account

Jennifer Lawrence in strappy dress
Gettyimages | Mark Sagliocco

Lawrence remains one of the few celebrities of her calibre to not be on Instagram, While the star is active on Twitter, her IG presence is blank, something she reflected on while joking about the "younger generation."

“The joke was on us – we thought social media was making them all dumber, and it turns out, they’re smarter because they’re all communicating and are more vocal.”

The Red Sparrow starlet, whose upcoming roles will see her in Bad Blood and Mob Girl, has also opened up on her style - specifically, feeling embarrassed over it.

Unsure Of Her Fashion Choices

Speaking on the Naked podcast, J-Law spoke of being in the public eye and seemingly not feeling "cool" enough.

"I’d get nervous before going to restaurants, or I felt like I couldn’t go to dive bars… I wanted to be normal and cool, so I just kind of hid that part of me [to Cooke] and everything ended up being fine. And I was like, ‘Oh, I can do this,'" she stated. As to cosmetics, it's "personal, not do anything for other people.”

Latest Headlines

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Little Mermaid' With Underwater Swim

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Bulls Could Form 'Big Three' Of Ben Simmons, Zach LaVine & Nikola Vucevic This Summer

July 15, 2021

Britney Spears Cartwheels In Shorts With #FreeBritney Statement

July 15, 2021

Jessie James Decker Cries Over Bullying Weight Comments

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Way Blockbuster Would Send Damian Lillard To GSW & Pascal Siakam To Blazers

July 15, 2021

NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Search For 'Potential Pathways' To Reacquire Lonzo Ball In 2021 Free Agency

July 15, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.