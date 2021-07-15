Jennifer Lawrence's Polka-Dot Dress Is Summer Perfection

Jennifer Lawrence did not attend the Dior Fashion Show in Paris wearing matching sweats. The 30-year-old actress, whose style never falls short, proved effortlessly elegant as she rocked up to the iconic annual fashion event this year, kitted out head-to-toe in the brand whose fragrances she's long fronted. The Hunger Games star turned heads in the French capital as she donned a buttoned and belted polka-dot dress, one quickly making headlines as the blonde went old-school with an edgy shades finish.