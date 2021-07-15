James Franco's Appearance Sparks Concern Amix Sex Scandal

James Franco has sparked a wave of concern regarding a seemingly ballooning weight, this as the actor and filmmaker is spotted in his first public sighting since agreeing to pay out in his sexual misconduct lawsuit. The 43-year-old, accused of inappropriate or sexually exploitative behavior by five women back in 2018, is now at the tail end of a class-action lawsuit, one seeing him agree to pay $2.235 million to settle a case brought forward by two of his former students. See the latest details below.