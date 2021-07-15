James Franco's Appearance Sparks Concern Amix Sex Scandal

Scroll for the photos. Franco, last year alleged by ex-students Sarah Tither-Kaplan and Toni Gaal to have coerced them into sexual situations without consent, was last month confirmed as paying out the $2.235 million in a settlement affording Tither-Kaplan $670,500 and Gaal $223,550 - this minus attorney fees.

On Monday, James was spotted taking a stroll in The Hamptons with girlfriend Isabel Pakzad, where photos showed him in shorts and grabbing essentials. While the actor's face was shielded via a covering, fans still found plenty to comment on.