NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Search For 'Potential Pathways' To Reacquire Lonzo Ball In 2021 Free Agency

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to face a huge dilemma regarding their starting point guard position in the 2021 offseason. Dennis Schroder, the team's floor general in the 2020-21 NBA season, would become an unrestricted free agent this summer. Though he expressed his desire to run it back with the Purple and Gold next year, the Lakers may be forced to let him walk away if he demands a maximum contract in the 2021 free agency.
As of now, rumors are circulating that the Lakers have already started finding potential replacements for Schroder on the trade and free agency market.