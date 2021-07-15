NBA Rumors: LA Lakers Could Search For 'Potential Pathways' To Reacquire Lonzo Ball In 2021 Free Agency

One of the potential targets for the Lakers in the 2021 free agency is Lonzo Ball of the New Orleans Pelicans. Two years after they used him as a trade chip to acquire Anthony Davis from New Orleans, there are growing speculations about a possible reunion between Ball and the Purple and Gold in the 2021 offseason. In his Substack newsletter, Marc Stein of New York Times said that the Lakers are expected to search for "potential pathways" to bring Ball back to Los Angeles this summer.

"Expect to eventually hear of them searching for potential pathways, however obstacle-strewn they would be, to reacquiring restricted free agent-to-be Lonzo Ball for that reason," Stein wrote. What makes him a more intriguing acquisition for the Lakers is his familiarity with LeBron James' game. With the lone season that they spent together, Ball has learned how to excel alongside James with or without the ball in his hands.