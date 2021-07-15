NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Cavs For Sexton, Nance Jr, Prince & Draft Picks

After a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl that the Philadelphia 76ers would be trading All-Star point guard Ben Simmons this summer. The 2020-21 NBA season isn't yet officially over but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers have already begun engaging in trade negotiations with various teams involving Simmons.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is still receiving strong interest from title contenders that are in need of additional star power and rebuilding squads that want to speed up their timeline.