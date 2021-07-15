Trending Stories
Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Spandex For Big Ball Run

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Celebrities

REPORT: Ramona Singer Pulls Out Of 'RHONY' Reunion Amid Firing Rumors

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Gold Bikini With Exciting Announcement

News

If You See Purple Fences, There's A Serious Meaning Behind It And You Should Be Aware

NBA Rumors: Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Cavs For Sexton, Nance Jr, Prince & Draft Picks

Ben Simmons running the Sixers' offense
Gettyimages | Tim Nwachukwu
Basketball
JB Baruelo

After a disappointing performance in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, rumors have started to swirl that the Philadelphia 76ers would be trading All-Star point guard Ben Simmons this summer. The 2020-21 NBA season isn't yet officially over but according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Sixers have already begun engaging in trade negotiations with various teams involving Simmons.

Despite his shooting woes, Simmons is still receiving strong interest from title contenders that are in need of additional star power and rebuilding squads that want to speed up their timeline.

Ben Simmons To Cleveland Cavaliers

Ben Simmons trying to score against Myles Turner
Gettyimages | Pool

One of the potential trade partners for the Sixers in the deal involving Simmons is the Cleveland Cavaliers. In a recent article, Christopher Kline of Fansided's The Sixer Sense came up with a hypothetical blockbuster trade idea that would enable the Cavaliers to acquire Simmons from the Sixers in the 2021 offseason.

In the proposed trade scenario, the Cavaliers would be offering a package that includes Collin Sexton, Larry Nance Jr., Taurean Prince, a 2022 first-round pick, and a 2024 first-round pick to the Sixers in exchange for Simmons.

Cavaliers Get LeBron James 2.0

Ben Simmons hugs LeBron James after the game
Gettyimages | Mitchell Leff

Though it would cost them a plethora of precious trade assets, the proposed blockbuster deal would be worth exploring for the Cavaliers. Simmons may have gone through plenty of ups and downs in the past years but compared to all the young players on the Cavaliers' roster, he has bigger superstar potential.

It's worth noting that before he was drafted as the No. 1 overall pick in 2016, he was frequently compared to LeBron James, the man who helped the Cavaliers capture their first Larry O'Brien Trophy. If he succeeds to improve his shooting, the Cavaliers could have the second coming of James in Simmons.

Sixers Swap Ben Simmons For PG Who Can Shoot

Collin Sexton going for a reverse lay up
Gettyimages | Douglas P. DeFelice

Meanwhile, the suggested deal would be a no-brainer for the Sixers. Though they wouldn't be getting an All-Star in return, the proposed blockbuster trade would allow the Sixers to replace Simmons with another young starting-caliber point guard who can shoot and space the floor for Joel Embiid.

Sexton may doesn't have a playoff experience yet but in his first three years in the league, he has grown into a very reliable scoring option, a decent playmaker, and a threat from beyond the arc. This season, he averaged 24.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 47.5 percent from the field and 37.1 percent from the three-point range, per ESPN.

Sixers Add Two Veteran Two-Way Contributors

Larry Nance Jr. finding an open teammate
Gettyimages | Jonathan Daniel

Aside from Sexton, the Sixers would also be receiving two veteran solid two-way contributors who would boost their second unit in Nance Jr. and Prince.

"Larry Nance Jr. is a tremendous defender, and could help anchor the frontcourt reserves," Kline wrote. "Taurean Prince, in addition to being a capable 3-and-D wing, has $13 million of expiring money on the books, which could help match salaries in future trades."

In addition to Nance Jr. and Prince, the Sixers would also be getting two future first-round picks that they could use to add more talented prospects or as trade chips to further solidify their core.

Latest Headlines

'RHOBH' Model Delilah Hamlin Vacations With 'Love Island' Alum Eyal Booker In Greece

July 15, 2021

Joe Biden Has Canceled $40B In Student Debt — How To Find Out If You're Included

July 15, 2021

Cardi B Celebrates 100 Million Followers With Epic Message

July 14, 2021

Best Ways To Curb Stress & Anxiety At Home

July 14, 2021

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

July 14, 2021

Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engaged? Source Claims Blink-182 Drummer Proposed In Las Vegas

July 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.