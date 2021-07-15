Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Spandex For Big Ball Run

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Gold Bikini With Exciting Announcement

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Flawless Legs With Exciting News

Celebrities

Pete's Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

Joe Biden Has Canceled $40B In Student Debt — How To Find Out If You're Included

Joe Biden speaks at an event.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong
joe biden
Nathan Francis

Joe Biden's administration has taken aim at student loan debt during his first six months in office, canceling more than $40 billion in loans and interest for a variety of reasons ranging from fraud on the part of colleges to permanent disabilities for graduates.

Though the administration has not heeded the call of some Democrats to enact a more broad -- and much more expensive -- cancellation of student debts, Biden has still managed to create relief for many. Read on to find out if these may affect your student loans.

1. Biden Wipes Out Debt

Joe Biden signs an executive order.
Gettyimages | Chip Somodevilla

As Forbes noted, the Biden administration has offered a series of loan cancellations that are targeted to specific situations. That includes $1.3 billion for more than 41,000 borrowers with permanent and total disability, another $500 million under the borrower defense to student loan repayment rule. Other actions have helped students who were defrauded by for-profit institutions.

Some have called on the Biden administration to enact more sweeping cancellation, including proposal to cancel $10,000 in debt for all borrowers, but so far the president has not moved in this direction.

2. Cuts For All Borrowers

Joe Biden makes an address in the White House.
Gettyimages | Alex Wong

As Forbes noted, the biggest chunk of student loan relief came through the $2.2 trillion Cares Act, which included a number of measures to provide relief to pandemic-affected Americans. This includes an extension on relief for student loan payments through the end of September, the report noted.

"That decision alone cancelled $40 billion of student loan debt for student loan borrowers," the report noted. "According to the U.S. Department of Education, the temporary student loan forbearance has saved student loan borrowers $5 billion per month. By not paying federal student loans and having no new interest accrual on their balance, student loan borrowers effectively got $5 billion a month of student loan cancellation."

3. Loan Interest Forgiveness

A picture of students on a campus.
Gettyimages | Maddie Meyer

As Zack Friedman of Forbes explained, the action to freeze student loan payments is a slightly different form of loan relief. Unlike the other actions that wiped out all debt, this has been more focused on keeping down interest.

"Biden’s decision to extend temporary student loan forbearance — which resulted in $5 billion of savings each month — is another form of student loan cancellation," he wrote. "Why? While their student loan balance wasn’t reduced, student loan borrowers saved that money directly and won’t have to repay those savings."

4. Who Does It Apply To?

Students walk on a college campus.
Gettyimages | Mark Makela

For borrowers unsure on whether any of these apply to them, the federal government offers a website that outlines all the different avenues of student loan relief.

In terms of the larger relief, that will likely have to wait. Though reports indicated that Biden was open to the $10,000 forgiveness, it was ultimately left out of his first federal budget, CNBC noted. Given his past support for the measure, it could return in the future, but may have to take place before 2022, when Democrats could lose control of the House and Senate in midterm elections.

Latest Headlines

Cardi B Celebrates 100 Million Followers With Epic Message

July 14, 2021

Best Ways To Curb Stress & Anxiety At Home

July 14, 2021

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

July 14, 2021

Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engaged? Source Claims Blink-182 Drummer Proposed In Las Vegas

July 14, 2021

'Water-Droplet' Nails Are This Summer's Most Popular Trend — Here's How To Get Them

July 14, 2021

A 30-Second Peek Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram

July 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.