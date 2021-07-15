Joe Biden Has Canceled $40B In Student Debt — How To Find Out If You're Included

Joe Biden's administration has taken aim at student loan debt during his first six months in office, canceling more than $40 billion in loans and interest for a variety of reasons ranging from fraud on the part of colleges to permanent disabilities for graduates.

Though the administration has not heeded the call of some Democrats to enact a more broad -- and much more expensive -- cancellation of student debts, Biden has still managed to create relief for many. Read on to find out if these may affect your student loans.