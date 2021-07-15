'RHOBH' Model Delilah Hamlin Vacations With 'Love Island' Alum Eyal Booker In Greece

Delilah Hamlin's boyfriend, Eyal Booker, may have recently admitted to facing relationship challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, but luckily, the couple not only made it through quarantine, they actually came out stronger.
According to a report shared by the Daily Mail on July 13, Hamlin, who is frequently seen alongside mother Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Booker, who gained fame after appearing on the U.K. based Love Island, were recently spotted enjoying a holiday in Greece.