Trending Stories
Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks Tight Spandex For Big Ball Run

Celebrities

Britney Spears Rocks Little French Maid Outfit With Apron Lifted

Celebrities

Kristin Cavallari Stuns In Gold Bikini With Exciting Announcement

Celebrities

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Celebrities

Savannah Chrisley Flaunts Flawless Legs With Exciting News

Celebrities

Pete's Davidson's Penis Size Confirmed In A Tweet

'RHOBH' Model Delilah Hamlin Vacations With 'Love Island' Alum Eyal Booker In Greece

Delilah Hamlin and Eyal Booker wear white shirts.
Gettyimages | Erik Voake
Entertainment
Lindsay Cronin

Delilah Hamlin's boyfriend, Eyal Booker, may have recently admitted to facing relationship challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic, but luckily, the couple not only made it through quarantine, they actually came out stronger.

According to a report shared by the Daily Mail on July 13, Hamlin, who is frequently seen alongside mother Lisa Rinna on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Booker, who gained fame after appearing on the U.K. based Love Island, were recently spotted enjoying a holiday in Greece.

Delilah Hamlin And Eyal Booker Enjoyed A Pool Day On Wednesday

Delilah Hamlin wears a pink romper and matching bra with black boots.
Gettyimages | Michael Loccisano

After spending several months splitting their time between Los Angeles and the U.K., where they were for the majority of their quarantine, Hamlin , 23, and Booker, 25, traveled to Mykonos, where they were photographed looking more in love than ever as they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

In photos of the couple, Hamlin showed off her model figure in a tiny yellow bikini as boyfriend Booker went shirtless.

In one particular photo, they were seen sharing a kiss on a daybed.

Eyal Booker Matched Delilah Hamlin's Look

Eyal Booker wears a velvet suit with model Delilah Hamlin in a black gown.
Gettyimages | Jeff Spicer

Throughout their pool day, Hamlin made no qualms about flaunting her slender flame and also showed off some fun jewelry, including a long beaded chain and bracelet, gold hoop earrings, and a chunky watch.

At times, Hamlin was seen wearing a fuzzy orange bucket hat and large sunglasses. Meanwhile, Booker sported a pair of yellow swim shorts, which matched his girlfriend's look.

In May, during an interview with Paper magazine, Booker admitted that he feared the coronavirus pandemic would tear him and Hamlin apart.

Eyal Booker Knew COVID-19 Would 'Make Or Break' His Relationship With Delilah Hamlin

Delilah Hamlin wears a little black dress and matching heels.
Gettyimages | John Parra

"COVID was going to either make or break mine and Delilah's relationship," Booker admitted. "And we weren't always sure if we would be able to see each other and spend time with each other but somehow we managed to get through it, make it work and come out even stronger."

"COVID is not over yet, but we've made it this far and that's pretty special to me considering at the beginning we weren't sure how we would navigate through it," he added.

Delilah Hamlin Initially Connected With Eyal Booker On Instagram

Sofia Richie smiles with Delilah Hamlin and boyfriend Eyal Booker.
Gettyimages | Erik Voake

Hamlin and Booker first connected on Instagram in 2018 after she was introduced to him on Love Island. As fans may know, Hamlin pursued her beau by sliding into his DMs and eventually met up at Coachella in spring 2019.

Earlier this year, in honor of Valentine's Day, Hamlin looked back on how they met.

"I'm so grateful that slid into my DMs and since that day I've never stopped loving or thinking about you. You're my person. I love you," she wrote.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently airing Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo and Love Island is currently streaming its seventh season on Hulu.

Latest Headlines

Joe Biden Has Canceled $40B In Student Debt — How To Find Out If You're Included

July 15, 2021

Cardi B Celebrates 100 Million Followers With Epic Message

July 14, 2021

Best Ways To Curb Stress & Anxiety At Home

July 14, 2021

Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

July 14, 2021

Are Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Engaged? Source Claims Blink-182 Drummer Proposed In Las Vegas

July 14, 2021

'Water-Droplet' Nails Are This Summer's Most Popular Trend — Here's How To Get Them

July 14, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.