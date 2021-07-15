'RHOBH' Model Delilah Hamlin Vacations With 'Love Island' Alum Eyal Booker In Greece

After spending several months splitting their time between Los Angeles and the U.K., where they were for the majority of their quarantine, Hamlin , 23, and Booker, 25, traveled to Mykonos, where they were photographed looking more in love than ever as they enjoyed some fun in the sun.

In photos of the couple, Hamlin showed off her model figure in a tiny yellow bikini as boyfriend Booker went shirtless.

In one particular photo, they were seen sharing a kiss on a daybed.