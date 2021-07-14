Cardi B Celebrates 100 Million Followers With Epic Message

Cardi B has officially hit 100 million Instagram followers, and her Twitter account today proved just why people keep hitting "follow." The 28-year-old superstar rapper, currently expecting her second child with Migos rapper husband Offset, celebrated her major milestone by showing the reason fans fell in love with her in the first place. Cardi's Twitter followers today got the "WAP" star's epic sense of humor, with a celebratory tweet marking her success and more. Of course, there was a mention of money.