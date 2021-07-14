Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Carrie Underwood has been fishing and showing off her massive catch. The 38-year-old country superstar today flew the flag for outdoor living in a massive Instagram update shared with her 10.3 million followers, with fans quickly proving impressed at the "Southbound" hit-maker's skills. Carrie, who was "just saying hi" via a hashtag, stunned her followers in a black-and-white bikini while at a lake, and the photos are all fans can talk about. In fact, they're already joking about husband Mike Fisher's name. Check it out below.