Carrie Underwood Flaunts Giant Fish Catch In Bikini

Scroll for the photos. Carrie, who boasts a reported net worth of $200 million, has not let go of her country roots despite her Hollywood fame. The 2005 American Idol winner, married to former NHL player Mike Fisher since 2010, updated all smiles and showing off her golden tan and rock-hard abs while in circular rimmed shades and holding up the fish she'd caught.

Fans saw a fairly small fish to begin with, but the CALIA by Carrie founder quickly proved she can catch a big one with a swipe right.