A 30-Second Peek Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo is big-time getting the fans hitting "follow" right now. The 18-year-old actress and pop sensation, this week making headlines as she's invited to the White House to meet President Joe Biden and COVID expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been gaining followers at a rapid rate this year. The High School Musical: The Musical star, now a sensation following the 2021 release of her "Driver's License" song, has herself one eye-catching IG feed. She's also followed by a slew of famous faces. Check it out below.