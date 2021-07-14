Trending Stories
A 30-Second Peek Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram

Olivia Rodrigo smiles close up
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Olivia Rodrigo is big-time getting the fans hitting "follow" right now. The 18-year-old actress and pop sensation, this week making headlines as she's invited to the White House to meet President Joe Biden and COVID expert Dr. Anthony Fauci, has been gaining followers at a rapid rate this year. The High School Musical: The Musical star, now a sensation following the 2021 release of her "Driver's License" song, has herself one eye-catching IG feed. She's also followed by a slew of famous faces. Check it out below.

Everyone's Hitting 'Follow'

Olivia Rodrigo in plaid minidress and boots
OliviaRodrigo/Instagram

Scroll for photos. Olivia actually popped up on POTUS Biden's feed this week - she's in Washington D.C. to encourage Americans to get themselves vaccinated against COVID. The general public might need persuading when it comes to the pandemic jab, but nobody seems to need much convincing when it comes to following Rodrigo on Instagram.

Olivia now boasts 14.4 million followers, although she doesn't update too often. The star last posted on June 30 to promote new single "SOUR Prom." See the snaps below.

Working Her Britney Look

On June 5, the teen sensation made headlines for channeling pop royalty and giving a nod to a woman over twice her age. Olivia posed in a tiny, strappy, and plaid red minidress affording major Britney Spears vibes - fans were taken back to the 39-year-old's '90s "...Baby One More Time" track, with Olivia's followers quickly shouting out the Grammy winner's name. The post currently sits at over 5 million likes.

On May 24, Olivia showed off her ability to top charts, though.

Topping Billboard Chart At 18

Olivia Rodrigo at an event
Shutterstock | 842245

While Rodrigo has a way to go before reaching the accolades seen by fellow teen singer Billie Eilish, she has this year topped the Billboard Hot 100. In late May, she shared a photo of the music charts with her "Good 4 U" track at #1. "GOOD 4 U IS NUMBER ONE!!!! I'M SO HAPPY AHHHH ily," she wrote.

Olivia, who introduces herself as a "spicy pisces" in her bio, is also followed by an impressive array of celebrities. See them below.

Mass Celebrity Following

Keeping tabs on Olivia's Instagram is fellow High School Musical face Vanessa Hudgens - same goes for Ashley Tisdale. The brunette beauty is also kept tabs on by 23-year-old former Disney star Bella Thorne, "Peaches" singer Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey, actress Dove Cameron, plus music faces including Demi Lovato, Dua Lipa, Chloe Bailey, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Also following the account is TikTok superstar Addison Rae. Olivia, meanwhile, follows stars including singer Taylor Swift, R&B queen Beyonce, plus pop sweetheart Ariana Grande.

