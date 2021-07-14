A 30-Second Peek Inside Olivia Rodrigo's Instagram

Scroll for photos. Olivia actually popped up on POTUS Biden's feed this week - she's in Washington D.C. to encourage Americans to get themselves vaccinated against COVID. The general public might need persuading when it comes to the pandemic jab, but nobody seems to need much convincing when it comes to following Rodrigo on Instagram.

Olivia now boasts 14.4 million followers, although she doesn't update too often. The star last posted on June 30 to promote new single "SOUR Prom." See the snaps below.