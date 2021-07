Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker sparked a number of rumors over the weekend after they were spotted looking more in love than ever in Las Vegas. But did the couple secretly get engaged, or even married?

While neither party has confirmed either possibility, a report from The Sun on July 14 has suggested that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member and mother of three is currently engaged to the Blink-182 drummer, who has two teenaged children of his own.