REPORT: Ramona Singer Pulls Out Of 'RHONY' Reunion Amid Firing Rumors

Ramona Singer is reportedly refusing to film the upcoming reunion special for The Real Housewives of New York City season 13.

According to a report from Radar Online on July 14, the 64-year-old has pulled out of the taping after coming across supposedly leaked news regarding her potential firing from the Bravo reality series.

While Andy Cohen has not yet addressed the report, he's said to be "freaking out" after the entire taping was suddenly canceled due to Singer's apparently impending absence.