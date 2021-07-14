'Water-Droplet' Nails Are This Summer's Most Popular Trend — Here's How To Get Them

You've seen them on Kylie Jenner and all over social media: "water-droplet" nails are this summer's biggest beauty trend.

This fun and unconventional nail art design makes your manicure look drenched in shiny water droplets as if you got "caught in a rainstorm," notes Pop Sugar.

The new trend "is so hot, it will leave you dripping — quite literally," quips the media outlet, explaining that "the shiny beads of water on the nails are actually made from hardened gel or globs of clear nail polish."

Here's how to do your own "water-droplet" nails.