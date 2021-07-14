Kaley Cuoco Works Out In A Nightie With Wine

See the workout below. Kaley had reposted a story from pal Julie Manakas - the footage was initially shared to The Big Bang Theory alum's Instagram in 2020. It showed Kaley home, all smiles, and impressively managing a hands-free elliptical machine while clad in slouchy gray sweatpants and her all-time favorite piece of clothing - the humble nightshirt.

Kaley, making headlines last year for deeming her Amazon nightgowns an "essential item" amid the pandemic, grinned with her hair down, also holding up a glass of white wine.