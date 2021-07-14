Kaley Cuoco Works Out In A Nightie With Wine

Kaley Cuoco has been revisiting how unconventional workouts work. The 35-year-old sitcom star is currently front-page news for reacting to a staggering nine Emmy Award nominations for 2020-debuted HBO Max series The Flight Attendant, with stories on Kaley's Instagram last night taking fans back through various stages of the thriller's filming. Kaley, whose series was on pause over much of the pandemic, shared promo from the hit show, plus a moment fans might just remember. Working out with wine below.