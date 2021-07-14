Khloe Kardashian's Bikini Shower Sparks Fight Between Exes

Khloe Kardashian has both her NBA player exes fighting in the comments section to her outdoor bikini shower photo. The 37-year-old E! star, presumed to have called it quits with 30-year-old boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson this summer, had the father of her child and her ex-husband Lamar Odom shooting shots at one another this week, although the initial photo had nothing to do with her relationships. Khloe was promoting new swimwear from her Good American brand. She received quite the response.