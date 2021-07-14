Trending Stories
Khloe Kardashian's Bikini Shower Sparks Fight Between Exes

Khloe Kardashian close up
Gettyimages | Dia Dipasupil
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Khloe Kardashian has both her NBA player exes fighting in the comments section to her outdoor bikini shower photo. The 37-year-old E! star, presumed to have called it quits with 30-year-old boyfriend and baby daddy Tristan Thompson this summer, had the father of her child and her ex-husband Lamar Odom shooting shots at one another this week, although the initial photo had nothing to do with her relationships. Khloe was promoting new swimwear from her Good American brand. She received quite the response.

Drops Stunning Swimwear Shot

Khloe Kardashian indoors in jeans
KhloeKardashian/Instagram

Scroll for the photo, one that comes in the wake of Khloe's 2021 "leaked" bikini storm. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had posed for a bombshell snap, one showing her slightly arching her back while under a rainfall shower and in a dark two-piece as she took in spray.

The mom to 2018-born True Thompson had captioned her photo with water droplet emoji. The result seemed to be her exes majorly sweating. Commencing the drama was 41-year-old ex Lamar Odom, who called Khloe a "hottie."

See The Photo Below

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom at an event
Gettyimages | Jamie McCarthy

Lamar, married to Khloe from 2009 to 2016, although the former couple split in December 2013, received a direct response from Boston Celtics player Tristan, who wrote:

"@lamarodom God brought you back the first time. Play if you want, different results 🤷🏾‍♂️🤷🏾‍♂️."

The shading words are seemingly referencing Lamar's high-profile substance abuse battles. Back in 2015, he was found unconscious and in an assumed drug-induced state in a Las Vegas brothel. Lamar has since penned Darkness to Light: A Memoir documenting his drug abuse and recovery. More after the photo.

Khloe Reportedly Thinks Fight Is 'Childish'

Khloe has not publicly commented on the feud, but sources at E! News are claiming the clothing designer to be unimpressed by her exes' spat. "Khloe thinks the IG comments from Lamar and Tristan were childish," the source states, adding: "She hates they were publicly acting like that, but also had a laugh."

Khloe filed for divorce from Lamar in 2013 following his arrest for a DUI. Lamar had admitted himself to a rehab facility, but checked himself out just one day later. See more photos below.

Moving On Past Drama

Khloe, who has been on-off with Tristan through the basketball player's high-profile cheating scandals, has since returned to Instagram with more swimwear action. The Calabasas-based star updated yesterday with further promo for Good American, posing in a white bikini and amid mood lighting as she wrote: "Neon Swim + Essentials drop Thursday 7/15."

The video quickly impressed 40-year-old sister Kim Kardashian, who wrote: "WOW!!! You look soooo good!!!" Singer BeBe Rexha was similarly impressed, writing: "Wow." The exes don't appear to have commented on this post.

