WWE Rumors: Jinder Mahal-Drew McIntyre Feud Could Lead To Potential SummerSlam Faceoff

Former WWE champion Jinder Mahal is recently involved in a feud with his close pal and former WWE ally Drew McIntyre. When he returned from a nine-month hiatus, the Modern Day Maharaja reunited with McIntyre in the ring, not as allies, but as wrestlers fighting for opposite sides. In the six-man tag team match that took place at the Superstar Spectacle in late January, Mahal fought alongside The Singh Brothers and suffered a loss at the hands of McIntyre and Indus Sher.

Six months after the event, rumors are circulating that there could be a brewing one-on-one fight between Mahal and McIntyre at SummerSlam.