Novak Djokovic Proclaims Himself As The 'Best' After Winning 2021 Wimbledon Title

For the third consecutive time, tennis superstar Novak Djokovic has dominated Wimbledon. On Sunday, Djokovic captured his sixth Wimbledon title after a 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 win over Italy's Matteo Berrettini at Center Court in London, United Kingdom.

After winning the 2021 Wimbledon championship, Djokovic, who is currently ranked No. 1 by the Association of Tennis Professionals, called himself the "best" tennis player in the world.

"I consider myself best, and I believe I am the best, otherwise I wouldn't be talking confidently about winning Slams and making history," Djokovic said, as quoted by The Manila Times.