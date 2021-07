It is said that love is a funny thing. But love is far more than just an emotion. Research now shows that both men and women’s brain's change after falling in love.

Licensed professional counselor Dr. Jake Porter, LPC shared during an interview with Bustle that men literally “get high” off of love.

There is a hormonal reaction that occurs for men that increases their energy, virility, and even their mental health after they fall in love.

Let’s take a look at the data…