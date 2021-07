Olivia Wilde may have wrapped production on her upcoming film, Don't Worry Darling, back in February, but unfortunately for her many fans, an official release date for the psychological thriller, which stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles has yet to be announced.

According to a report from Cinema Blend earlier this year, Don't Worry Darling is highly anticipated by many due to not only the romance between Wilde and Styles, but also because it is Wilde's fourth project as a director.