CNN Fact Check: Donald Trump Lied 'Over And Over' Again At CPAC

Former President Donald Trump was the star of last Sunday's Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas, where he basked in the adulation of his supporters and touched on a variety of pressing issues.

In his fiery speech, Trump repeated "his favorite old lies," making false statements about the trade deficit with China and the legitimacy of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, according to a CNN fact check.

Overwhelmingly, however, the former president focused on spreading disproven conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election and lied "over and over" again about the race.